Shweta Tripathi: Glamorous roles never excited me

Shweta Tripathi does not get taken by the glamour aspect of acting on screen and says she rather finds the traits of a character interesting. The 33-year-old actor, best known for films such as Masaan and Haraamkhor, says she is willing to try everything for a character, as long as it is necessary.

"I am an actor, I might do one scene in a film or be there throughout. The glamour aspect of it has never excited me. Like, if you say, that my character is on a wheelchair I will be excited but if you discuss clothes with me, I will be put off.

"...I don't care about it as it is the job of hair, make-up and stylist, I want the director to tell me my character traits. I can go bald also for a film. This for me is acting," Shweta told PTI.

Like her contemporaries, the actor also has a fascination for the commercial cinema and she says she wants to be a part of it.

"It excites me. I want more people to see my work and it happens if you do commercial films. There was a film that was going to be very commercial but I was not fully convinced so I backed out and it did not happen.

"When I take up a film or role, I don't want to be fake, I don't want to wear a mask. I want to be myself. I know it will take time but I am here for a longer run."

After Masaan, Shweta felt she would only get good-girl kind of roles but she is happy that a variety of work has come her way. "As actors you have to keep showing variety in performance as people are lazy to think about you in a different way. People love to put human beings or actors in boxes. It is difficult but I have to break (this notion). As an actor I want to do everything, I don't have any limitations."

Shweta feels there are not many cases where inspiring roles are written for women in cinema. "People want to earn money. But we do see things changing like English Vinglish, Love Sonia which are more character driven. But it is happening less. I am hoping it will change. It is the story that is the protagonist and not the hero or heroine," she says.

What Shweta finds interesting and challenging is to play roles made famous by male actors in the industry. "I want to play male characters. I want to be Ranbir Kapoor of Rockstar, those are exciting parts."

