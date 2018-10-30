Shweta Tripathi: I don't want to play safe

bollywood

Be it Masaan, or Haraamkhor or Zoo or Trip 2, Shweta Tripathi has explored diverse roles in her career. And she wants to continue doing so

Shweta Tripathi

Shweta Tripathi wants to challenge herself with each project, and says she doesn't want to play safe. Be it Masaan, or Haraamkhor or Zoo or Trip 2, Shweta has explored diverse roles in her career. And she wants to continue doing so.

"From Masaan, Haraamkhor or Zoo in which I play a drug addict, I try that all my characters are drastically different from each other. Because otherwise I will get bored," Shweta told IANS over the phone from Mumbai.

"You have to push the boundary, do something that people haven't seen before because then it is exciting for them. Even in 'Trip 2', all my looks are different," she added. The challenges come with some risks. But the actress says risk is fun. "I don't want to play safe. Because there are lot of people who are playing it safe and I don't want to be one of them."

At the moment, Shweta is getting appreciation for her role in Trip 2, which premiered on all bindass platforms including YouTube on October 5. The first season brought us a plot that revolved around four childhood friends who go on a road trip in Thailand to celebrate a bachelorette party. The journey, however, turns into an emotional roller-coaster for the girls.

"I want to be choosy about the work I do and that is why I am proud of all my projects and very happy to be associated. The first season was a big hit and that makes you happy. Because that makes you realise that lot of people are relating with it.

"For an actor, that is very important because that is why we do stuff so that people understand our world, and take away something for themselves from it," added the actress, who will soon be seen in web series "Mirzapur".

