Shweta Tripathi: No one is forcefully putting drugs in our mouths!

Actress Shweta Tripathi says the claim that an overwhelming majority of Bollywood is on drugs is an incorrect generalisation, adding that such an assertion is a half-truth.

The "Masaan" fame actress, who impressed in recent digital releases such as "Cargo" and "The Gone Game", also said that the recent allusion by a section of the film industry that actresses had to sleep around to get work and that outsiders make space in the "big bad world of cinema" only after compromising, would make for an interesting script, but that's not how Bollywood functioned.

"I think narratives doing the rounds that half of the people of the film industry are drug addicts, that female actresses are sleeping around to get work, and outsiders can make their space in the 'big bad world of cinema' only after compromising make for great and interesting scripts. No, that is not how we work here in Bollywood," Shweta told IANS.

"Trust me when I say this, no one is forcefully putting drugs in our mouths! If a youngster wants to get into drugs, they will do it anyway -- whether in Mumbai or in any small town of the country. It has nothing to do with the city of Mumbai. I want to tell all parents it is important to keep a check on the upbringing of their children, with the moral compass in the right direction, as well as their mental health," she added.

"I think when we pack our bags and come to Mumbai, our parents should ask if we are fine instead of telling to give up on the initial struggle that we all go through. If we are constantly asked about how much money we earn and are told that our struggle is nothing but a waste of time, it really creates a different kind of mental pressure on any budding talent. It is not about consuming drugs. It is about the issues they face, which in turn lead them into the world of darkness and addiction and mental health issues. I think that should be addressed, instead of defaming an industry," the actress pointed out.

Over the past few weeks, several female personalities in the film industry have raised their voice against the negativity being spread around Bollywood. These include actresses Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Vidya Balan, Urmila Matondkar, Taapsee Pannu and singer Sona Mohapatra.

