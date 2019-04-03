Shweta Tripathi: People sent me pictures of their balding heads

television

Gone Kesh actor Shweta Tripathi on the laurels she has won for the film

Shweta Tripathi

Bring to the table the character of an aspiring dancer diagnosed with alopecia - a condition which sees her losing hair - and one knows that only an actor who has proved her mettle could do justice to it. An apt fit, Shweta Tripathi tells mid-day, "When the trailer of Gone Kesh released, I got messages from people who are suffering from alopecia. They were overwhelming. Girls and boys sent photos of their balding heads, stating that they connected with my character, Enakshi. The trailer precisely revealed what goes on in their lives," she says, adding that a positive review for a small-budget movie like the Qasim Khallow-directed film, goes a long way in furthering it.

The drama isn't the only one to have brought her accolades in the recent past. With her one-episode stint in the web show, Made In Heaven, she has social media buzzing with praise for her act. "It is exciting to shoot with female directors like Nitya [Mehra], Zoya [Akhtar], Reema [Kagti] and Alankrita [Shrivastava]. It's nice to see women in power. I loved the way in which they paid heed to [small details], right from choosing the bindi and shoes, to deciding if they should use a maang tika or a matha patti."

Admitting that people began to recognise her, following her act in the web show, Mirzapur, she has now trained her focus on the second season. "We roll in two months. It's a show that [will let me] sink my teeth into my character."

