Shweta Tripathi Sharma: Acting alongside Nawaz bhai is a learning

Shweta Tripathi Sharma will be next seen alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Raat Akeli Hai, a film directed by Honey Trehan

Shweta Tripathi Sharma has collaborated with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for a second time. She says acting with the "master of the craft" is a learning experience for her. Shweta, who just completed filming for her debut Tamil film Mehandi Circus, will be next seen alongside Nawazuddin in Raat Akeli Hai, a film directed by Honey Trehan.

They last collaborated for the film Haraamkhor, which released in 2017. "Acting alongside Nawaz bhai is a learning. He is a master of the craft and makes you look good by just being in the same frame," Shweta said in a statement.

"I take it as an honour and opportunity to be working with him again in 'Raat Akeli Hai'. Incidentally, 'Haraamkhor' was my debut film as it has been shot before the making of 'Masaan'.

"However, it released later. So I feel fortunate to have made my debut alongside Nawaz bhai," she added.

Raat Akeli Hai, a crime thriller, also features Radhika Apte.

