Shweta Tripathi: Want to play roles that people take home

Returning with the second edition of The Trip, Shweta Tripathi on her unconventional career choices and life after marriage

Shweta Tripathi

How has life changed after marriage?

The only difference is that my address has changed. I am still doing up our room. We've been dating for five years and couldn't wait to get married. Cheetah [Chaitanya Sharma] is my anchor; he brought stability to my life. Acting is not just about glamour, you are portraying the emotions of so many characters and that sometimes plays with your sanity. That's why it's essential to have some 'me' time, and I get that with him.

The Trip 2 revolves around female bonding. What are you like with your girlfriends off-screen?

My girlfriends and I talk about cinema, the shows we are binge-watching and how we can make a difference in society. We play board games like Settlers of Catan, and also travel together. In fact, we are already planning our next trip to Sri Lanka. Unlike what men think, girls don't talk only about boys and shopping. Sadly, that perception has been created on screen because there are barely any female writers who can showcase the real equation women share. Luckily, I have worked with directors who are gender neutral in

their treatment.

Did you miss Lisa Haydon during the shoot of the second season?

Only the production house can explain why she couldn't be part of the second season. Lisa is a thorough professional. Even during the shoot of the first edition, she didn't tell us about her pregnancy nor did she ask for favours. The way she celebrated motherhood on Instagram was beautiful. She is a commendable actor. We all missed her a lot.

Did it take a while to adjust with Amyra Dastur, considering she was the newbie on the set?

During the first meeting, Sapna [Pabbi], Mallika [Dua] and I kept talking about season one, and it was bound to be awkward for her. But after that, it was all about season 2. We became one unit.

You've created a niche with your off-beat choices in shows and movies. Has your career panned out the way you had planned?

I grew up on Yash Raj films and imagined myself wearing a yellow salwar suit, running across fields. I knew I liked to perform, but back then, I didn't know what it truly entailed. For me, acting is not about looking glamorous — I barely have any makeup on in most of the films I do. I enjoy portraying real characters; the rest are perks of the job. My goal is to play characters that people take home.

You have worked with some talented actors. Has any co-star influenced you?

It would have to be Nawazuddin Siddiqui, my co-actor in Haraamkhor, my first film. There was so much to learn from him. He was so humble and down-to-earth; he would often discuss how we could do a certain scene together. It was not to put me down or challenge me, he did that out of respect for me as a co-star. That gesture made me confident as an artiste. Once, he told me, 'Some actors always need to be choosy.' His words have stayed with me since.

