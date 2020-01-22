Search

Shweta Tripathi weaves tales

Updated: Jan 22, 2020, 07:40 IST | Mohar Basu | Mumbai

Mirzapur, Masaan actor Shweta Tripathi turns writer with two projects, speculated to be a horror film and a dark comedy.

Even as she awaits the release of the second edition of the web offering, Mirzapur, Shweta Tripathi has been giving shape to a few stories that she hopes to present to cinephiles. The actor suggests that she has been working on two independent feature-film concepts, and has associated with writer, Ashish Mehta, to develop the scripts.

The actor tells mid-day, "As someone who is constantly surrounded by stories, I came up with two ideas that I believe in, and decided it was time to invest energy in developing them into full-fledged [scripts]. I am aware that it will be a time-consuming process, but I want to put in the effort. I will actively participate in conceiving the story with the help of Ashish, and hope that by mid-2020, I can discuss them in more detail."

A source close to Tripathi, however, is willing to share some more details about the offerings. "One is a horror film, and the other, a dark drama. She is currently developing the stories and will then move on to working on the screenplay. That will take a few months. The projects are at a nascent stage," says the source.

