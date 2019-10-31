Shweta Tripathi: Work need not take a backseat post marriage

Positive word of mouth for Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi Sharma's Cargo at the MAMI festival has set the ball rolling for the film. Mounted on a small budget, the actor says the film is "high on concept" — something that gratifies her as an artiste. It's not money so much as the "sheer joy of movies," she insists, that keeps her going.

"When this script came to me, I was sold on director Arati Kadav's vision. It's a sci-fi movie that even the common man can relate to," says Tripathi, adding that the Kadav, Anurag Kashyap, Shlok Sharma, and Navin Shetty production asks pertinent questions that often plague people. "It asks deep poignant questions about life, the afterlife and existential crisis. It's a thought-provoking film that is rooted in folklore as much as science," she adds.

A still from the film

Ask her about working with Kadav, and Tripathi can't stop singing her praise. "Women like her are inspiring. She would often come on set with her young daughter. She made me realise that work need not take a backseat for women post marriage. It didn't happen for me, it didn't happen for her. And I hope such expectations are not kept from the next generation at all," says Tripathi, who tied the knot with Chaitanya Sharma last year.

Arati Kadav

More often than not, films of this scale struggle to make it to the theatres, but Tripathi is confident that the positive reviews have been a huge impetus, and hopes Cargo is acquired by an OTT platform. "Theatrical release comes with its own set of commercial viability baggage but OTT is a free-playing field that is making room for diverse content."

