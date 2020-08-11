Shwetta Parashar to play the 'The Troublemaker' in a film based on Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise

What happens when your beloved ones betray you? She was his support but she only broke him. One woman, many faces. Lovely yet cunning. Sweet yet shrewd. Introducing Shwetta Parashar as 'The Troublemaker' in a VSG Binge presentation "Suicide Or Murder", a film which is inspired by Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise.

The Telugu actress and the former theatre artist Shwetta Parashar has now been roped opposite to Sushant Singh Rajput's doppelganger Sachin Tiwari, in the movie Suicide Or Murder. Known for her versatility, social activist Shwetta Parashar is heading up as a female lead in her debut film which is inspired by the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020.

Directed by Shamik Maulik and produced by Vijay Shekhar Gupta, the film will be inspired by Sushant's life. A few days back, the makers shared the first look of the movie and introduced Sachin Tiwari as 'The outsider', and today they have launched the second poster introducing Shweta Parashar 'The Troublemaker'.

"I feel empowered because this is not just a movie, its a movement against Bollywood Mafias. As they say 'what doesn't break you, makes you stronger', 2020 is all about unity, be it fighting against COVID-19 or nepotism, insider vs outsider or mafias in the film industry. And I stand against all these 'gangs' and their stooges, that's the reason I immediately said yes to this project as I believe it will help to expose all urban Naxals and Bollywood nexus," says Shwetta Parashar.

