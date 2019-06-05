Sibling Goals: Mira Rajput shares cute banter between Misha and Zain Kapoor

bollywood

On the occasion of Ramadan, Mira Rajput took to her Instagram account to share a few pictures narrating a cute little story between siblings - Misha and Zain Kapoor

Zain Kapoor and Misha Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/mira.kapoor

Mira Rajput is one of the coolest mommies on the block. Time and again, she has proved that she is a hip mom by colouring her daughter Misha's (3) hair. Later, she went on to explain that the colour was temporary. On Wednesday, Eid, Mira shared a few pictures of her children, Misha and Zain Kapoor. Through those pictures, Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira, narrated a cute little banter between the siblings, which is sure to remind you of your siblings.

Mira Rajput took to her Instagram account and wrote:

1. Z: "Oh cool can I play with that flower"

2. M: "Ya let me help you hold it"

3. M: "MOM HE JUST PINCHED ME"

Isn't this awwdorable?

A few days ago, Mira and Shahid took off to the beautiful island of Phuket with Zain and Misha. Giving a glimpse into their holiday, Mira Rajput shared on Instagram some pictures from her family vacay. In one of the photos, Shahid and Mira can be seen cycling with Misha riding pillion behind Mira, surrounded by lush green trees. "Monkey on my back," Mira captioned the picture.

In addition to this cute family activity, Mira and Misha were seen twinning on their vacay. And twinning can't get better than when done with your daughter, and Mira has proved it. The mother and daughter donned a blue and white striped dress on their holiday.

In other news, Shahid Kapoor recently unveiled his wax figure at the Madame Tussauds in Singapore. His upcoming film, Kabir Singh, is being directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. The film will hit the silver screens on June 21.

Shahid and Mira got married on July 6, 2015. Theirs was an arranged match, and they have become one of the most talked about couples of Bollywood. Together, they share a daughter Misha and a son Zain.

