Sibling goals set right! Neha Sharma works out with sister Aisha Sharma in this video

Neha Sharma, who made her Bollywood debut opposite John Abraham in Milap Zaveri's Satyameva Jayate is a fitness enthusiast. And this video is proof enough!

Aisha Sharma and Neha Sharma/picture courtesy: Neha Sharma's Instagram account

Remember the Crook actress Neha Sharma, who drove the cinephiles crazy with her looks in the very first Bollywood film? Neha is considered as one of the fittest Bollywood actresses, and her sister, Aisha Sharma too being one of them!

On January 28, 2019, the actress shared a perfect workout post for all the fitness enthusiast as her motivation on Monday. Neha posed with sister Aisha and clicked a mirror selfie with the Satyameva Jayate actress.

Neha captioned it: "Nothing feels better than getting back at it...gym+@aishasharma25 + @ant_pecs #fitnessmotivation #mondaymotivation [sic]"

Aisha Sharma also shared a video during their workout session. She also captioned: "Learning how to enjoy exercise all comes down to changing your mindset. How are you thinking about exercise? Are you thinking it has to be painful to be worth it? Identify limiting beliefs that don’t serve you and adopt a healthier attitude about what exercise feels and looks like for you. ~ tony robbins". Here’s starting Monday right with @nehasharmaofficial & @ant_pecs #workout #fitness #motivation #strength #training [sic]"

On the professional front, Aisha Sharma is yet to disclose her further plans in the world of showbiz, but Neha has already bagged a role in the comic-caper, Hera Pheri 3.

After the release of Tum Bin 2, which is the remake of the classic film Tum Bin, Neha Sharma was last seen in Mubarakan, along with Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.

