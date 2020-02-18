Sid Mallya to release video series on mental health issues and how he deals with them

After acting in Homecoming (2016) and Brahman Naman (2016), now Sid Mallya is all set to release an online video series, ConSIDer This. It will feature him talking about the anxiety that came from dealing with father, Vijay Mallya's legal tussle.

He will also talk about battling mental issues and how he works towards trying to overcome them every day, including taking antidepressants and living with OCD. The weekly series will launch later this month. Mallya Junior says he is keen to walk out of the shadows of silence and share his experiences in a frank and forthright way with people.

Speaking about dad Vijay Mallya's legal tussle, the 63-year-old fugitive liquor baron flew out from India in March 2016 and has been living in the United Kingdom since then. As of now, he is considering honouring his guarantee and paying the banks in full. "ED on one side and banks on the other side are fighting over the same asset. I have not borrowed any money from ED. In fact, I did not borrow money myself from banks, Kingfisher airlines did. I am mulling to honour my guarantee and pay them in full," he said, according to a report in ANI.

