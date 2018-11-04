Sidak Singh does a Kumble, claims all 10 wickets

cricket

Turning out for Puducherry against Manipur in an U-23 match of the Colonel CK Nayudu Trophy, Sidak, 19, returned with exceptional figures of 10-31 in 17.5 overs with seven maidens

Sidak Singh

For young left-arm spinner Sidak Singh, it was a dream come true when he claimed all 10 wickets of an innings. Turning out for Puducherry against Manipur in an U-23 match of the Colonel CK Nayudu Trophy, Sidak, 19, returned with exceptional figures of 10-31 in 17.5 overs with seven maidens.

The match is being played at the CAP Siechem Ground in Puducherry. Veteran India leg spinner Anil Kumble had achieved the feat against Pakistan in 1999 at the Feroz Shah Kotla and equalled Jim Lakers feat.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh-born Sidak had represented Mumbai in seven T20s, but is now playing for Puducherry as an 'outstation' player. Courtesy Sidak's heroics, Manipur were bundled out for a meagre 71 in their first innings. Puducherry managed to put 105 in their first innings.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever