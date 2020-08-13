Siddaramaiah recovers from COVID-19, discharged after testing negative

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here for COVID-19 infection has been discharged after recovery, his office said in a statement on Thursday.

He has been discharged after reports of the second test also came out negative, it said.

The statement said Siddaramaiah was admitted to hospital on August 3 for urinary infection and subsequently he had tested positive for the coronavirus infection. As per the advice of the doctors, he will take rest at home for one week, it added.

The 72-year-old leader of the opposition has thanked doctors and medical staff who took care of him at the Manipal hospital for the last ten days. He has also thanked people of the state and others, who wished his speedy recovery, the statement said.

Siddaramaiah's son and Congress MLA from Varuna Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah had tested positive on August 7.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa who was also undergoing treatment for COVID infection at the same Manipal Hospital was discharged on Monday after recovery. He is currently under self-quarantine at home.

