Siddhant Chaturvedi, aka MC Sher, is winning big at awards functions

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Ever since his debut, Siddhant Chaturvedi has been the talk of the town. The actor, who has taken over the world like a storm with his promising debut as MC Sher, was recently felicitated with the title of the 'Breakthrough Star of the Year' award at Grazia Millennial awards for his performance in Gully Boy, the actor garnered wide popularity from all across.

An excited Siddhant Chaturvedi who received his first award, says, "It's my first and it's very special and it wouldn't have been possible without Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Sir, Ritesh Sir and last but not the least mera bhai mera bhai mera bhai, who's travelling back in the time to 83 but i miss you bro and i am very Happy, this is very special. Thank You so much guys."

The actor has won the hearts of the audience with his power-packed performance in his debut Gully Boy, which was a hit amongst the youth of the nation. The actor has immortalised the character in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. MC Sher has created a fan base of his own. The inspirational and supporting character from the streets has touched everyone and continues to be a rage amongst the audience.

Wearing a super cool outfit at the event, Siddhant became an overnight sensation after the release of his film Gully Boy, which starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Siddhant played the role of MC Sher, Ranveer's guide and mentor in the world of rapping. Immortalised in the hearts of the audience, MC Sher recently marked his presence in the Hollywood arena with MIB: International as he lent his baritone to Chris Hemsworth. The duo also met each other and exchanged greetings, and the latter appreciated Siddhant.

Proving to be a youth icon, Siddhant Chaturvedi has soon turned into a role model to the young population of India where his character became an idol for the underground rapper community and the budding talent existing in the streets of the nation. The title fully justifies what Siddhant has done with his portrayal. Rising to fame with Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi had also proven his talent in Excel Entertainment's Inside Edge and soon, the actor will be returning to the franchise with Inside Edge 2.

