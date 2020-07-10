Siddhant Chaturvedi: My father had tears in his eyes when he saw Gully Boy

10 Minutes of Happiness with Filmfare continues its journey of spreading joy and happiness with its latest episode featuring the dashing actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. The star won a million hearts with his act as MC Sher in his blockbuster debut, Gully Boy.

Siddhant recently opened up about how his family reacted when they saw the film and how excited his father was. The budding actor also spoke about how his dad has been driving him crazy by making him watch old and classic movies during the lockdown.

Talking about his debut and the love he received, Siddhant said, "The film has been one of the best experiences we've had as a family. The first one was us watching the film for the very first time. And I could see my father in tears. I've never seen my dad like that. This was me seeing his softer side. He was so happy and proud at the Filmfare Awards. In fact, when we were watching the telecast of the awards on TV, we saw that he's in every frame. He was sitting in the second row and you see the camera panning on him so often. I was like 'kya footage mila hai'. He's there more than anyone."

Watch Siddhant speak about filming and recording his own single Dhoop at home, his upcoming movie Bunty Aur Babli 2, his excitement to start his upcoming projects with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday and many more interesting anecdotes across Filmfare's social media platforms.

