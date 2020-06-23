Siddhant Chaturvedi on Dhoop: Switched off AC, fans to cut out noise

We have all witnessed his rapping skills in Gully Boy (2019). Now, Siddhant Chaturvedi aka MC Sher has shown that he is an equally accomplished singer with his recent single, Dhoop. The youngster describes the song as the result of his "3 am musings". "I am usually awake till late at night, that's when the writer in me is in action. So, I began writing this song and things fell into place," says Chaturvedi, whose Instagram timeline is dotted with inspiring verses and prose.

Dhoop, composed by Dawgeek, sees Chaturvedi on double duty as the singer and songwriter. If penning the song came easy to him, the actor admits that recording the number in the current circumstances was an uphill task. "I don't have a studio set-up at home. I recorded it using a mini mic set-up, which I use for voice-overs. There was too much ambient noise at home. So, I used to draw the curtains, shut the windows and door, and even switch off the air-conditioner and fan to cut out the noise. Recording the song has been a unique experience," he laughs.

Despite having an ear for music, Chaturvedi says that he familiarised himself with rap music only for the Zoya Akhtar film. "Rap was never my thing. I was more inclined towards soft rock, writing lyrics and singing. I would keep jamming with my brother, who is a trained singer, and that's how I trained my vocal cords."

