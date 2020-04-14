Siddhant Chaturvedi on quarantine: I'm keeping myself busy, reading scripts

Siddhant Chaturvedi has made waves with the character of MC Sher in GullyBoy and made a place in the hearts of the audience like no other. The current pandemic impacting all have made one's mind creatively blocked and boredom isn't allowing us to be happy and creatively active.

Siddhant shares his secret of being creatively occupied in order to avoid the negative emotions. He says, "I'm keeping myself occupied – going through my scripts, practicing lines, working out, trying to follow my normal routines basically."

"But, the most important thing is looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel, focusing on how social distancing will be a beneficial step for the greater good of our nation. That's what I'm keeping in mind right now”, adds Siddhant on always looking at the positive side of every situation that crosses his path.

Well, now you know you can also become creatively active by taking some points into consideration and look at the positive side of how this time is allowing oneself to know itself better. This is the time when one can change themselves completely by making all the necessary changes in life as required. It's more like a make or break situation but remember, not to be too hard on yourself- Siddhant serves the right dose of inspiration!

On the work front, Siddhant will be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. The next one being Bunty Aur Babli 2.

