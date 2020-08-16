Siddhant Chaturvedi on the lockdown: I guess this time has been difficult for everyone

The lockdown has been a difficult time for everyone and has posed a lot of challenges. This is also something Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi has to say. Speaking exclusively to mid-day.com, he spoke about the time he has spent for these five months and his opinions on the same.

This is what the actor had to say, "I guess this time has been difficult for everyone, being stuck at home not being able to go about their normal routines. The lockdown has gone on for a long time and people miss having the freedom to be able to go outside their house."

When asked about how to celebrate amid this environment, he said, "Right now, the best thing to do would be to stay at home and to stay safe, the number of cases are increasing day by day and it’s imperative that everyone stays home."

The next question was about his fond memories from school during the Independence Days, and this is what he answered, "On Independence Day in school, it was remembering our national heroes in songs, ballads and on TV. Half-days of drawing and crafting. Our building used to have this little get together for hoisting the flag and to display all our Tri-coloured drawings, sketches, and paintings. Another memory I remember is that in college I remember performing for street plays and skits in various government schools across mumbai to spread awareness about the history of our nation and how we got independence."

The actor is now gearing up for three major films- Shakun Batra's next with Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone, YRF's Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Saif Ali Khan and Ranu Mukerji, and Excel Entertainment's Bhoot Police with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news