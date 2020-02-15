Siddhant Chaturvedi: Ranveer Singh and I were like a Bollywood couple

A year since his act as MC Sher in Gully Boy earned him the kind of stardom that every supporting actor can only dream of, Siddhant Chaturvedi tells mid-day that he struck a bond with co-actor Ranveer Singh, from day one. "One of our early shots was for the song Mere gully mein, and we were filming the end of it, first. We began with the scene that showed my character looking proud of Murad [Singh's character], and in that moment, we were so engrossed in the part, that I ended up hugging him, like an older brother would, and he rested his head on my shoulder. In the flow, we toppled over and rolled on the floor like a Bollywood couple. The team said, 'This is exactly what we need [between the two characters]. We need to maintain this throughout the film. You must be like an older brother to him.' So that [memory] is special."

Chaturvedi also recalls being given a monologue for his first take. "I remember doing it in one shot, and how, after my first take, the unit clapped for me. Ranveer was so proud too. My parents stayed up till 3 am, waiting for me to return and tell them all about it. They were happy that I was sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh, and in a film where Zoya Akhtar was calling the shots."



Siddhant Chaturvedi cut cakes brought for him by lensmen, to mark a year since the release of Gully Boy

Ask him if he had anticipated the kind of success he achieved, and he says, "I had anticipated the success of the film. The team was great. Ranveer told me that on Zoya's set, I'd be spoilt. Everyone is chilled out, but the work is done on time. There's no shouting. And then, when the film does well, each character does well too."

