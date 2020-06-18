Siddhant Chaturvedi recounts his opening scene as MC Sher in Gully Boy

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby films 'Off the record' is a riveting and engaging video series on social media wherein the most prominent actors from the Indian film industry describe the most significant scenes from their films. They narrate their experience of performing the scene in an absorbing manner.

Most recently, Tiger Baby films had Siddhant Chaturvedi on board, who spoke about his favourite scene from his debut movie 'Gully Boy' which practically brought the underground rap scene of India to come to life. Siddhant spoke about the powerful roaring entry scene of his character 'MC Sher'.

Siddhant speaks about how the character of MC Sher is well defined by his virtuous values and how the scene had to be impactful for Ranveer Singh's character Murad to be awe-struck by MC Sher's lion-like presence. He spoke about how the scene had a rejuvenating take to fighting and instead used words to diss.

Tiger baby shared the video on social media with the caption, "Off The Record with Siddhanth Chaturvedi | Gully Boy. We make films for the silver screen but the little stories that make the big picture don't always come through. Here's introducing our 'Off The Record' series where cast and crew from the Tiger Baby clan let us in on what went into creating some of their best scenes [sic]"

Previously, Ankur Tewari, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar, and Konkana Sen Sharma have shared their stories from the films- Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Gully Boy, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Luck By Chance respectively. On the work front, Siddhant has multiple projects in the pipeline as he will next be seen in "Bunty Aur Babli 2", followed by Shakun Batra's next with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

