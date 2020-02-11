Siddhant Chaturvedi shares a quirky picture marking 3 days to 1 year of Gully Boy

Siddhant Chaturvedi had a fruitful 2019 with Gully Boy. The movie is one of the most loved and also has a cult-like following and Siddhant's performance as Mc Sher took the world by a storm.

Reminiscing on his journey with Gully Boy, Siddhant shared a quirky animated picture of himself with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti on his Instagram with the caption, "3 Days to Go marking memorable One Year of Gully Boy."

Siddhant Chaturvedi instantly became everyone's favorite and made a remarkable presence and even won many accolades for his performances. The industry's fresh face was loved by all and dodged the odds and shot up.

Siddhant has a busy line up in 2020 with a host of projects backed by the biggest of production houses. Siddhant has got his swing of glory that is made by hard work, perseverance and being an outsider the actor has built his way by putting one rock after another.

On the work front, Siddhant will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 followed by Shakun Batra's untitled next alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

