Siddhant Chaturvedi shares a quirky post marking National CA Day; Check it Out

Siddhant Chaturvedi breathed life into the character of MC Sher a current and life long favorite of many in GullyBoy, his debut film.. The actor has been experiencing non-stop success and also has three big banner films under his name in the pipeline.

Siddhant initially studied to be a CA and on occasion of ‘National CA Day’, the actor wished fellow CA’s in a unique way on his social media and shared, "#CAday! Mere pyaare Chartered Accountants Folded handsEconomy hamein hi sambhaalni hai. Mehnat, Chai, CalC se bana ye atoot bandhan Red heart Love, Respect and lesser Modules (sic)".

#CAday! ð

Mere pyaare Chartered Accountants ðEconomy hamein hi sambhaalni hai

ðMehnat, Chai, CalC se bana ye atoot bandhan â¤ï¸

Love, Respect and lesser Modules ð¤ — Siddhant Chaturvedi (@SiddhantChturvD) July 1, 2020

The actor also released his first single titled "Dhoop" a soothing track fuelling in hope with its amazing lyrics. Everyone from the industry and fans had immense praises for Siddhant for bringing such a beautiful concept to life.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news