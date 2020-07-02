Search

Siddhant Chaturvedi shares a quirky post marking National CA Day; Check it Out

Published: Jul 02, 2020, 17:00 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Siddhant Chaturvedi initially studied to be a CA and on occasion of National CA Day, the actor wished fellow CA's in a unique way on his social media

Siddhant Chaturvedi
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi breathed life into the character of MC Sher a current and life long favorite of many in GullyBoy, his debut film.. The actor has been experiencing non-stop success and also has three big banner films under his name in the pipeline.

Siddhant initially studied to be a CA and on occasion of ‘National CA Day’, the actor wished fellow CA’s in a unique way on his social media and shared, "#CAday! Mere pyaare Chartered Accountants Folded handsEconomy hamein hi sambhaalni hai. Mehnat, Chai, CalC se bana ye atoot bandhan Red heart Love, Respect and lesser Modules (sic)".

The actor also released his first single titled "Dhoop" a soothing track fuelling in hope with its amazing lyrics. Everyone from the industry and fans had immense praises for Siddhant for bringing such a beautiful concept to life.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK