Siddhant Chaturvedi: Times are tough, we will all fight back and get our good old good old days back

The lockdown caused by the pandemic has got us all stuck up at home. However, inspiring others to be productive as well, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has been utilizing his time productively during the lockdown by working on the scripts and doing readings for his upcoming projects.

The actor says "I have been working on Shakun’s next and also been reading some new scripts. We were all set to go on floors, and hopefully, we shall kick off soon."

When asked if the actor thinks there will be a major shift in the way people work after lockdown ends and how does he think it will affect working on the sets, he replied "I haven’t been thinking much about that yet. It’s beyond our imagination, whatever has been happening. I just know that these times are tough and we will all fight back and get our good old days back. We are as good and happy as our audience, and when they are safe, maybe then my attention will go to the working environment on the sets."

Siddhant states how the main priority right now is the safety of the people and once everyone is safe from the pandemic then only they will be able to start thinking about working on the sets again. The actor has a motivational positive approach as he believes that we will get out good old days back as these perilous times pass.

On the work front, Siddhant has recently released his track called 'Dhoop' which is an ode to the frontline workers and has an awesome atmospheric vibe. Other than his song, he has multiple projects in the pipeline as he will next be seen in "Bunty Aur Babli 2", followed by Shakun Batra's next with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

