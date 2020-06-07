Search

Siddhant Chaturvedi's comment on Deepika Padukone's new post is witty!

Updated: Jun 07, 2020, 14:43 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Deepika took to Instagram, where she shared a boomerang video of herself in a shoot. In the clip, the actress, who is donning a black and pink ruffled outfit, funnily dancing

Siddhant Chaturvedi
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone shared a new video of herself goofing around during a shoot and actor Siddhant Chaturvedi couldn't stop himself commenting on it. Deepika took to Instagram, where she shared a boomerang video of herself in a shoot. In the clip, the actress, who is donning a black and pink ruffled outfit, funnily dancing.

"I have zero recollection of what I was thinking..." she captioned the video, which has been viewed 3.5 million times.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

I have zero recollection of what I was thinking...ð¤ #happy #weekend

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onJun 6, 2020 at 5:26am PDT

Siddhant took to the comment section and dropped a hilarious comment. He wrote: "Umm...Lemme help - You were really excited about our film!"

siddhantchaturvedi

The two will be seen sharing screen space in filmmaker Shakun Batra's next. The film also stars Ananya Pandey. 

Siddhant just dropped his maiden song "Dhoop" last week. He will also be seen in the second instalment of "Bunty Aur Babli". While, Deepika currently awaits the release of Kabir Khan's "'83", where she will be seen playing the role of cricketer Kapil Dev's wife Romi.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK