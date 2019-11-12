Siddhant Chaturvedi's emotional make-out session with Ranveer Singh

Siddhant Chaturvedi, aka MC Sher, and Ranveer Singh, aka Gully Boy, were brilliant together on-screen. Everybody rooted for this pair who gave us friendship goals and also a bit of bromance that we all loved. Now, in an interview with Neha Dhupia on her chat show No Filter Neha, Siddhant has spoken about working with Ranveer Singh and the kind of friendship he shares with the star.

He shared, "We had a different moment. He hugged me and I have cried, he has kissed me, he has hugged me. Proper make-out session in the middle of, PVR Juhu. Yes, I have emotionally made-out with Ranveer Singh." This apparently took place at the screening of Gully Boy in Mumbai.

Talking about how he has learnt a lot from Ranveer, Siddhant said, "I remember watching Band Baaja Baaraat when I was in college. That time it was Yash Raj launching a new boy. I'm looking at him and I am really inspired because he has just made it solely on his talent and his vision. We don't see his intelligent side much, but, you know he is very intelligent and he's very disciplined. He's just amazing."

"He aces every accent, he aces every body language. So, that's something that I learnt from him. I had a different voice, I had a different lingo in this film so I used to take notes from him. I was like how do you do it? So he told me 'you keep recording on your voice memo whenever you are reading it out and you keep trying variations in that. And maintain consistency, bro. Be careful of that'," he further added.

Gully Boy went on to win accolades for the stories that it told of Mumbai's underground rap and hip hop movement. The lives of rappers Naezy (Naved Shaikh), along with Divine (Vivian Fernandes) served as inspiration for the script of Zoya Akhtar's directorial.

