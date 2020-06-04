Siddhant Chaturvedi's much-awaited song 'Dhoop' is out now!

Over the last week, Siddhant Chaturvedi has been sharing bits and pieces from his song 'Dhoop' that he has written and sung. Siddhant shared the song on his social media with the caption, "#DHOOP out now! @dawgeek @excelmovies Put your Headphones and Sunglasses on, It's a vibe. Poetry and Vocals by Siddhant Chaturvedi Music Composed and Produced by @dawgeek Editor - @abhishek4reel Abhishek Sharma. Animation and Packaging - @XXWatts"

The song has a soulful vibe to it and soothing music pairs perfectly with the rap verses in the song. The actor had composed the song along with DAWgeek and the music video is as creative as it gets with floating lyrics and animations.

Siddhant has shot for the song from the confines of his house with the help of his family. The actor made waves with his stellar debut in Gully Boy where he played the role of Mc Sher, a rapper. The actor has now released 'Dhoop' as a means to connect with his fans in a different way since theatres are shut down.

Siddhant wrote and composed the song that will be relatable to everyone who listens to it given the current situation. The actor has multiple projects in the pipeline and will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 followed by Shakun Batra's next with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

