Siddhant Chaturvedi's new song Dhoop is an ode to COVID-19 frontline workers

Siddhant Chaturvedi has made his mark as one of the most multi-faceted actors in the Indian film industry. With his recent debut single 'Dhoop' he has created quite a stir among the audience and even some prominent personalities. The song is like an abstract beautiful piece of art with a soulful atmospheric vibe to it.

The lyrics that the actor has written for the song are what provides it with the essence of poetic abstractness with lines like 'Safed si lagti hai ye dhoop' wherein he compares the white rays of light to white clothes that doctors and nurses wear, who are our ray of hope against the pandemic.

In these perilous times, Siddhant's song is what has brought light to the people amidst the darkness that the pandemic has brought. The song 'Dhoop' is not only a ray of hope but is also a tribute to the frontline workers who are battling the pandemic for us in the forefront so that we may stay safe.

Even the music produced by DAWgeek was mesmeric and absorbing complimenting the lyrics perfectly with the atmospheric vibe to it. Siddhant shot the music video of the song from within the four walls of his house with the help of his family and what really beautifies it is that the music video has some mesmerizing floating lyrics and animations as well!

Coping up with these heavy times has been difficult but Siddhant's awe-inspiring song 'Dhoop' explains to the audience how we can still be doing a lot to make our dreams come true! On the work front, Siddhant has multiple projects in the pipeline as he will next be seen in "Bunty Aur Babli 2", followed by Shakun Batra's next with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

