Siddhant Chaturvedi's poem on life post lockdown wins hearts

Siddhant Chaturvedi recently featured on the digital cover of a leading magazine and the netizens are all praise for him, 'Making it big'. Now, treating his audience further with his poetic side, the actor shared a heartwarming video today- "Agar ye duniya khul gayi toh?", capturing a hopeful life post lockdown. Bringing a long-awaited take on the days after lockdown with spoken poetry, Siddhant shares, "#SapnonKaCountdown #GoodOldDays #DontWorryBeHappy #PositveVibes #WeekendMood (sic)".

View this post on Instagram @idivaofficial #GoodOldDays #DontWorryBeHappy #PositveVibes #WeekendMood âÂÂï¸ÂðÂÂÂ A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi) onJul 11, 2020 at 1:12am PDT

A multifaceted and multitalented actor, the actor has high desirability and a huge female fan following all for his spectacular looks which made him the perfect 'first male actor' to get featured on the cover. Siddhant shot the images for the cover himself at his house, adhering to social distancing and the lockdown norms.

Earlier, the motion digital cover which was recently released posed the acoustic version of his first hit single 'Dhoop'. The main cover brought to us an artistic image of Siddhant, facing a canvas with a paintbrush in his hand while he is engrossed deep into the art with the words 'Making it Big', saying it all on the cover.

From 'Dhoop' to his all-new poetry on life after lockdown, the actor is winning our hearts as we await to see him on screen. Siddhant has multiple projects in the pipeline as he will next be seen in "Bunty Aur Babli 2", followed by Shakun Batra's project with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

