Siddhant Thakran with his Webtenium Ventures - Hidden Talent of India

Siddhant Thakran is an upcoming enthusiastic entrepreneur based in Delhi. At a young age of 18, he has already managed to make his name in this digital era. In his childhood when other kids were busy playing, Siddhant had already started his digital journey. His interests, hard work and knowledge are the reasons for his success. He is a genius who is master at Digital Marketing, Talent Management, Business Development, Celebrity Management, Event Management, Web Development, is Google Adword Certified, and is qualified in 'Advanced Marketing in Digital World' from Curtin University, Australia.

He is already a famous name and leading entrepreneur in the world of digital marketing. He has had the exposure of working with topmost companies worldwide which has helped him to learn various aspects of digital promotions. Today, he knows digital marketing inside out. His command over technology and the knowledge of the latest social networking trends have helped him reach the success he well deserves. But nothing in life comes easy. He wasn't a very bright student in school which led to people doubting his abilities, even himself. Siddhant opted science in high school. Studies were not his strong point so it became a bit of a struggle.

Since childhood kids are taught only the grades define our future, yet some of them know better and find a solution for every obstacle that life throws at them. One such guy is now an owner and serial entrepreneur. His story is an inspiration for the young masses. It shows how not every life lesson can be taught by a book. Starting the year off right, he has started his own company Webtenium Ventures Worldwide Private Limited. Webtenium Ventures is a modern day communications parent company. Currently Siddhant's company has 3 subsidiaries, namely - Widenium Digital Solutions, Eventenium - Event and Management and lastly Waypreneur Media.

• Widenium Digital Solutions is a full service digital agency built for the present. The company partners up with the clients to help them derive their business outcomes. They collaborated with many popular and trending celebrities such as Tara Prasad (MTV Roadies), Milind Gaba (Musician), Half Engineer (YouTuber), Sumit Goswami (Musician), Websites of Haryana Music Industry, to name a few.

• Eventenium is an event and management agency under Webtenium Ventures. It is an extremely professional company that works to make your events successful while lifting the tension off your shoulders regarding the preparations.

• Waypreneur Media is a new journey towards true stories about entrepreneurship, business management and talents through a news website. It keeps up with the social media happenings and the latest trends of present day.

Siddhant Thakran knows his strengths and uses them wisely. He has a strong social media presence with a growing following of around 15k Instagram followers (https://instagram.com/siddhant_thakran). He shares his wins, failures, challenges and achievements with his followers. This not only motivates people but also is a great business strategy since his audience feels involved and a part of his journey.

He has achieved a lot but for this guy, sky is the limit. He keeps on building his empire one day at a time. As he best describes himself, he is "A Boy with Big Dreams".

