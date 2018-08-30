Siddhanth Kapoor: I was always intrigued by army

bollywood

Siddhanth Kapoor who will next be seen playing an Indian Army officer in J.P. Dutta's film Paltan, says the profession always intrigued him

Actor Siddhanth Kapoor, who will next be seen playing an Indian Army officer in J.P. Dutta's film "Paltan", says the profession always intrigued him.

The "Haseena Parkar" actor is known for playing grey characters in films. So, it was a great change for him to play an Indian Army officer.

"I was always very intrigued by army. I love their uniform, tanks, guns and everything. So when I was approached for this film, it was an instant yes from my side," Siddhanth said in a statement.

"It didn't strike me till I got the uniform in my hand and I wore it. It was an emotional moment for me," he added.

Zee Studios and J P Dutta Films' upcoming war drama Paltan starring an ensemble cast of Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary and Harshvardhan Rane amongst others, Paltan will complete India's biggest war trilogy.

Based on the Nathu La military clashes of 1967 which took place along the Sikkim border, Paltan showcases an untold story of the Indian forces facing off in an intense battle to ward off a Chinese infiltration.

Renowned filmmaker J P Dutta returns to direction after 12 years with Paltan. The national-award-winning director had earlier treated the audience with war films like Border, LOC Kargil, and Refugee among others.

With power-packed performances, the film promises to tell the riveting, untold story of the bravest of Indian soldiers who fought with their brothers next to them till the end.

Presented by Zee Studios and produced by JP Dutta Films, 'Paltan' is directed by J. P. Dutta and is slated to release on 7th September.

