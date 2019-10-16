Siddhanth Kapoor makes sister Shraddha Kapoor cry

Shraddha Kapoor got teary-eyed after hearing brother Siddhanth sing Kash Phir Se in his upcoming film, Yaaram. He makes his singing debut in Ovais Khan's film. Composed by Jeet Gannguli and penned by Kumaar, the track was recorded by Siddhanth in one take after practising it for two days. Shraddha often sings in her films and is the voice behind Galliyan Unplugged. Guess it won't be long before the two teams up and record a number.

Speaking about her professional journey, Shraddha Kapoor is currently basking the success of her last two hits - Saaho and Chhichhore. The actress, on the other hand, will be next seen in Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3. Before Aashiqui 2 (2013), Shraddha Kapoor featured in Teen Patti (2010) with Amitabh Bachchan and Luv Ka The End (2011). However, Aashiqui 2 helped her map her presence in Bollywood.

While Street Dancer 3D is currently in the post-production stage, the shooting for Baaghi 3 began last month. While the first instalment of Baaghi had Shraddha Kapoor as Sia paired opposite Tiger, Baaghi 2 had Disha Patani play his love interest in the film.

In an earlier interview, Shraddha said that she is excited to be a part of this movie. Shraddha said, "I am super excited to be back with the Baaghi family. I had such a memorable time being a part of Baaghi and this is my third film with Sajid sir, second with Tiger and first with Ahmed sir. The script is amazing and I'm excited to be a part of this movie."

