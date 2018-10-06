Siddhanth Kapoor to satiate your taste buds

Search

Oct 06, 2018, 07:54 IST | Upala KBR

Siddhanth Kapoor kicks off a two-day food festival today as he reveals plans of turning restaurateur

Siddhanth Kapoor

In what may be seen as his first step towards turning restaurateur, Siddhanth Kapoor has organised a pop-up food festival in collaboration with revered chefs, today. The two-day event will kick off at Bandra's MMRDA grounds.

Shraddha Kapoor's brother tells mid-day that a number of chefs from the city's top city restaurants — including Karan Bane, Seefah Ketchaiyo, Kaviraj Thadani, Sijo Mathew, Karan Doshi and Vicky Ratnani — are set to put their culinary skills on display at the event.

"There will also be live [music] performances [by Alisha Pais, Soundarya and Burudu], a play area for kids, and a few bars. We have organised this event along with Priyank [Padmini Kolhapure Sharma's son], Azar Morani [Mohammed Morani's son] and another friend named Kashish Malkani. Bollywood folk have been invited. I love food and plan to start something in the business soon.

I plan to launch my restaurant in Mumbai soon." With his actor-sister Shraddha battling dengue, Siddhanth says he's uncertain about her turning up at the festival.

Is Nana Patekar ready for a face-off with Tanushree?

