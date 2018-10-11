Search

Siddharth, Aalisha, Soham get top seedings

Oct 11, 2018, 10:38 IST | mid-day online desk

The first round of the girls U-13 group will get underway at 3pm. Shuttlers from Greater Mumbai and Mumbai suburbs will participate in the four-day event

Aalisha Naik (girls U-13 and U-15), Soham Phatak (boys U-13) and Siddharth Bhuta (boys U-15) will be the top seeds in their respective age groups for the Gautam Thakkar sub-junior badminton tournament which begins at the Bombay Gymkhana today.

There will be six events of singles and doubles for boys and girls in the U-13 and U-15 age groups. The first round of the girls U-13 group will get underway at 3pm. Shuttlers from Greater Mumbai and Mumbai suburbs will participate in the four-day event.

Tags

indian badminton leaguesports news

