Siddharth Kannan blessed to have three angels

Siddharth Kannan who has become a father for the second time, says he is blessed to have three angels -- his daughters and wife Neha -- in his life

Siddharth Kannan

TV-radio host Siddharth Kannan, who has become a father for the second time, says he is blessed to have three angels -- his daughters and wife Neha -- in his life. Neha gave birth to their second child on November 29 in Mumbai. "I am certainly blessed to have three angels in my life: my two daughters and wife Neha. I am feeling on top of the world being a father again and I will try and be the best 'Appa' for my girls," Siddharth said in a statement.

Neha and Siddharth have named their daughter Saisha. The couple's first child, Adhira Kannan, is three years old.

