Siddharth Kumar Tewary to back a social drama on sanitation

Given the wide reach that television enjoys, it is arguably the best medium to spread a social message. It's not surprising then that producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary - in a departure from his signature mythological shows like RadhaKrishn, Porus, and Chandragupt Maurya - is set to back a series that highlights the importance of sanitation.

"We were approached by BBC Media and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to make a show on sanitation, something that would reach the masses," begins Tewary on what set the ball rolling for Navrangi Re. The series of 26 episodes, set to air on Rishtey this month, features Aamir Ali, Vaishnavi Dhanraj and Sushmita Mukherjee in pivotal roles.

Blending the diverse worlds of entertainment and social good can be a tall order. The producer admits that the biggest challenge lay in finding a story that would resonate with the audience while not losing sight of the goal. He decided to narrate the story from the perspective of journalist Vishwas - portrayed by Ali - who leads the social change in his neighbourhood.

"The show revolves around a mohalla and the sanitation issues they face. Every episode touches different aspects - from unhygienic toilets and the health risks they pose, to the economics of building community toilets. The idea is to depict the reality and offer solutions, but by lacing it with entertainment. This was a tough one to crack in terms of writing," says Tewary, adding that the finite series is aided by months of research on the subject.

