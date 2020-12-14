Siddharth Mohan's latest single 'ShridharamMadhavam' crosses 2.9 million views on YouTube

How was your latest single 'ShridharamMadhavam' conceptualized?

Well, I have been singing AchyutamKeshavam since childhood – that was one of the bhajans that earned me popularity initially. Basically, 'ShridharamMadhavam' is a continuation of the 4-lined shloka of AchyutamKeshavam, and the idea was to make a similar bhajan that people can feel familiar with and yet it has a fresh feel to it. I’m really happy that people are liking the song and showering so much love and kindness towards it.

Your music is inspirational to all, but what inspires your music?

I have always looked up to Shankar Mahadevanji and Jagjit Singh ji. Shankar ji’s voice is like an elixir of life – it calms your mind and soothes your soul. And Jagjitji, who is the ultimate ruler of the world of ghazals, his bhajans also hold such immense power that mesmerizelisteners. Although these two legendshave sung very simple bhajans, they have become extremely popular among the masses, and I believe in that approach completely. A good bhajan should be something that everyone can sing-along to, and I strive to achieve that with every song of mine. Devotion is about simplicity. We just need to close our eyes and feel the divine presence among us. I’m happy that my music is able to fulfil this goal.

What is your creative process like?

I like to compose most of my bhajans, because I want to keep them simple so that everyone can sing and remember them. My music is food for the soul. In fact, all devotional music is a medium to connect ourselves with God, and that is what my music is all about. I communicate with my lyricist about the vision I have and together we try to create a beautiful hymn that can make people feel happier and closer to God.

What is the future for devotional singing?

Devotional singing is becoming a preferred genre for many singers nowadays, in contrast to the past times where only a select few singers ventured into this form of singing. I’m witnessing new, innovative versions of devotional songs, and many mainstream Bollywood singers are also lending their voices to classic bhajans. The main issue is that devotional music has always been portrayed as a conventional, traditional music form with old-time instruments, which is why people don’t know it’s true potential and how rich it can be musically. I’m thankful that I and many other singers like me are able to change that perception and encourage others to explore the field of devotional music.

Do you have any other new releases planned?

Well, looking at the success of 'ShridharamMadhavam', I’m eager to bring other bhajans and music videos like that for my listeners. Singing bhajans is not just my profession, it’s my passion in life and I’m constantly working on ideas that can deliver soothing and melodious bhajans to my listeners.

- Devanshi Shah

