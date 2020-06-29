Siddharth Nigam on resuming shoot: I missed getting into Aladdin's look

Sony SAB's fantasy show Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga has created a special place in its fans' heart with a storyline that is an absolute family entertainer. A perfect blend of a classic tale mixed with nail-biting adventures and heartwarming romance - the show has continued to keep its audiences hooked to their television screens.

Fans' wait for fresh episodes is all set to end as the shoots have resumed whilst following appropriate precautionary measures as per the guidelines laid by the government. Siddharth Nigam aka Aladdin is impressed with the measures taken by Sony SAB and the production house, here's how he has described his experience of the first day at the shoot.

Siddharth Nigam, sharing his experience of resuming shoot for Sony SAB's Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga amidst the 'new normal' said, "I was delighted when I heard that the shoots for Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga are set to resume. Shooting on the sets will no longer be the same but we understand that all the measures taken by Sony SAB and the production house are in the best interest of all of us on the sets. While the entire production and cast are excited to resume production and bring fresh episodes for Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, at the same time, the best precautionary measures have been taken to ensure everyone's safety."

Siddharth revealed the precautionary measures taken on the set of Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, "When I reached the set, from the moment I entered the compound till the time I reached the shooting floor, every step had a precautionary screening and a thorough sanitization process that was followed. I was initially a tad bit nervous but after witnessing the measures taken by the team, I am now confident to shoot. The entire set is sanitized at regular intervals and wearing PPE suits, masks and gloves is mandatory. It isn't easy to work throughout the day in the PPE suits but I really appreciate everyone's sincerity towards safety. I have immense gratitude towards our production team for such highest quality safety measures that ensures everyone's well-being."

Talking about the challenges while shooting, Siddharth added, "It is indeed challenging, I am doing my make-up and carrying a sanitizer with me all the time. Wearing a mask and gloves at all times is also really uncomfortable especially when you have make-up on as I need to touch-up every couple of minutes. I feel it is everyone's responsibility to ensure they keep themselves safe. So, when I was on the floor delivering my scene, it was tough to do that with complete attention as I was also focusing on maintaining the right distance from other people and following the right measures even in between the shots."

Siddharth also added, "When I reached the set after such a long gap, for a minute I was wondering if I have forgotten how to act but yes, I missed getting into Aladdin's look and I'm excited to tell everyone that the wait is finally over, Aladdin will be back soon with new adventures for our fans."

