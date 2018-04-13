Siddharth P Malhotra: My next film will be an entertainer

With the social drama, Rani Mukerji-starrer Hichki, behind him, director Siddharth P Malhotra says forthcoming venture will only attempt to tickle the funny bone

Even as his previous outing, the Rani Mukerji Chopra starrer Hichki, continues to rake in the moolah and inch towards the Rs 50-crore mark, director Siddharth P Malhotra has already turned his attention towards his next, an "all-out entertainer".

With two socially relevant films - apart from Hichki, the Kajol-starrer We Are Family (2010) - behind him, Malhotra now wants to roll back his shoulders and have some fun with his next. "I am writing two more projects. They are fun, light-hearted subjects. They will not have any social message. I want to make a comedy and make people laugh," Malhotra tells mid-day.

Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films (YRF), which also backed Hichki, will helm this venture too. Malhotra tells us this project will be the second of a three-film deal he has bagged with the production house. Even though he is keen to collaborate with Mukerji again, he says casting "will depend on the final script." "Who would not want to work with an actor as fabulous as Rani again? She's a magical star, one who reacts to the script. I'll know if I can collaborate with her again once the script is complete."

Rubbishing rumours that the actor often interferes with the director's decision, he says, "That's not true. Rani Mukerji is a team player, who motivates other members. I am blessed to have worked with her." Interestingly, after previously stating that there are "many possibilities" of creating a sequel to the drama, Malhotra now says that he wouldn't want to work on a second instalment of Hichki. "Hichki 2 will not happen. There are a number of other subjects that Rani and I would want to explore. We have so many stories to tell. You create a sequel only when it's required. In this case, it isn't."

