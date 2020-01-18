Siddharth P Malhotra: Needed a nuanced actor

The ongoing edition of the telly soap Sanjivani is set to take a three-year leap to introduce new faces, who will take forth the renewed storyline. While the principal cast remains the same, lead actor Surbhi Chandna will find a new love interest in Gaurav Chopra.

When the show began, Chandna was originally paired opposite Namit Khanna (Dr Siddhanth Gupta). But his character is eventually seen severing ties with her. Producer Siddharth P Malhotra tells mid-day, "We were sure that the new addition had to be someone nuanced; one who could be the perfect partner for Dr Ishaani [Chandna's character] after all that she goes through. He will play a key role in her life as she battles her emotions and learns to grow out of her pain. We will see the foundation of a new relationship being built. Gaurav is perfect for it."

Spilling details about his character, Chopra says, "He is a rich well-educated investor, who is the new owner of the Sanjivani hospital. He values relationships over materialism, and has a unique way of getting things done. He is respectful towards women, and the marginalised. He respects doctors and is obsessed with the well-being of patients."

