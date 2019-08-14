Siddharth Roncon beats St Lawerence, pushes Dirubhai Ambani International into semifinals

football

Dhirubhai Ambani International school striker scores brace to help the Bandra Kurla Complex outfit register 4-0 win over St Lawrence; will play Bombay Scottish, Powai in semi-finals

Dhirubhai Ambani International school striker Siddharth Roncon (right) in action against St Lawrence during the MSSA boys U-16 Div-III inter-school football match at Neville DÃ¢Â€Â™Souza ground yesterday. Pic /Atul Kamble

Siddharth Roncon, 13, showed good opportunism to score two goals, one in each half to power Dhirubhai Ambani International School (Bandra Kurla Complex) to a facile 4-0 win against St Lawrence (Borivli) in a boys' U-16 Division-III quarter-final match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament, at the Neville D'Souza ground, Bandra, yesterday.

The tall, athletically built Siddharth, the spearhead of the attack was glad to contribute towards the win. "It feels nice to win handsomely and also score two goals. But it was complete teamwork as and each member of the team kept motivating each other. We have also been working hard during training and are getting the results," Siddhath told mid-day.

Dhirubhai Ambani asserted their dominance from the start. In the very sixth minute, Anirudh Fadia's powerful long proved too hot to handle for St Lawrence goalkeeper Tanmay Mehta (who allowed the ball to slip through his hands).

In the very next minute, striker Aryaman Tandon hit the target to double Ambani's lead. St Lawrence who were forced to play second fiddle, conceded another goal. This time, goalkeeper Tanmay did well to block Siddharth's rasping shot from close, but could not prevent the striker from getting to the rebound and tap home.

In the second session, St Lawrence showed more intent and fluency in their build-up to attack and made a couple of raids at the rival goal, but without any success. The Ambani schoolboys further increased the lead with Siddharth scoring once again. He chased a long ball and beat an onrushing Tanmay to complete the winning tally for the Ambani schoolboys.

Later, Sheldon Benson played an inspirational role in leading Bombay Scottish (Powai) to a 2-0 win against Parle Tilak ICSE (Vile Parle) in another Last Eight match. Skillful striker Benson earned his team a penalty when he was tripped by a rival defender inside the penalty area in the 18th minute.

Skipper Dhruv Narayan successfully converted to put Scottish in the lead. In the second session, Sheldon did the spadework for substitute Soham Khadtare to put the finishing touches and secure their fluent win and a semi-final meeting with Dhirubhai Ambani on Friday.

