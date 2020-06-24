Siddharth Roy Kapur nabs rights to William Dalrymple bestseller book 'The Anarchy'

Bollywood film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur's production house has acquired rights to the best-selling historical epic 'The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise Of The East India Company' by historian-writer William Dalrymple.

On Tuesday, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the announcement on Twitter and also revealed that the production house, Roy Kapur Films, will adapt the book into a series.

#Update: #SiddharthRoyKapur's production house #RoyKapurFilms acquires rights of #WilliamDalrymple's bestseller #TheAnarchy: The Relentless Rise Of The East India Company... Will adapt the book into a series. pic.twitter.com/xBFWJx5YYR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 23, 2020

"#Update: #SiddharthRoyKapur's production house #RoyKapurFilms acquires rights of #WilliamDalrymple's bestseller #TheAnarchy: The Relentless Rise Of The East India Company... Will adapt the book into a series," his tweet read.

Released in 2019, the book chronicles how the East India Company rose to prominence in the second half of the 18th century, in the backdrop of the fall of the Mughal Empire.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever