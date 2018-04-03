Siddharth Sagar: My psychological issues cropped up because of the wrong medicines I'd been put on

Comedian Siddharth Sagar, who went missing since past few months, organised a press conference on Monday to reveal the reason behind his absence



Comedian Siddharth Sagar, who is popularly known for his Selfie Mausi act went missing since the past few months. After one of his friends got this news in the public eye was that Siddharth posted a video on his social media page. In the video, he spoke about how he had a difficult time because of his family. As reported by indianexpress.com, on Sunday, the actor called a press conference and poured his heart out about what all he went through in the past few months.

At the press conference, Siddharth Sagar said, "My parents separated some 20 years back but we have had a cordial relationship. I was into spirituality and have my gurus in Delhi, where I found peace and solace. My parents always thought that I should leave the industry and so they tried their best to keep me away from there. My dad is in Delhi and I stay here with my mother. Since we only had each other, we became really close. She was my best friend and I never loved or trusted anyone so much. She met this man Suyash Gadgil and I was happy that she found someone in her life. But things only took a turn for the worse in our lives. I feel terrible to now bring my family matters in public but I have no other option."

He spoke about how situations turned traumatic for him. He said, "There came a time when I started feeling really low and I had put on weight. And since I was trying to stop smoking, I was taking too much coffee. Soon I realised, I was depressed. My speech slurred and I was in a bad zone. When I told my parents about it, they said that they have put me on medicines for bipolar disease. I was shell-shocked when I heard it. I know about bipolar and I didn't have any of the symptoms and here my parents were giving me drugs by mixing it in my food. This was also the time I noticed my mother being disturbed all the time. I had never looked into my finances and when there was a property issue, we realised we had no money. It really impacted me and I was really disturbed."

Siddharth, who was also seen in The Kapil Sharma Show confessed that he had gotten into substance abuse. "I had a conversation with Suyash and warned him that we are in a mess. I told him not to play with my mother's emotions. Things took a drastic turn when once in the middle of the night, we got into a fight and I left home. I started staying alone since I had no social circle. Somebody suggested me to take some substance to get over my miserable life and I soon got addicted. But I knew it was wrong for me and I told my mother about it. She broke down hearing about the same. I asked her to get me admitted to a rehabilitation centre, so that I could come out clean."

Speaking about how his life has turned into a nightmare, he said, "I faced the worst moments of my life in the centre where they used to mercilessly bash me (breaks down). Four-five people used to bash me and I would bleed and lose conscience. I was shattered completely. Somehow, I managed to connect with my managers who pulled me out from there after a month. I thought life would turn to normal but it turned worse. I would have regular fights at home with Suyash and I tried my best to stay away. This was also the time I had filed a NC against them for I really feared for my life and well-being. It came true when I was picked up while traveling back from Goa and thrown into a mental asylum where I was tortured and treated for ailments I didn't even have. But since it was turning out to be an expensive treatment, my mother decided to shift me to Asha Ki Kiran, a rehabilitation centre that did not bother much about finance."

He also spoke about how he has now found a family here in the rehabilitation centre. "I found a family here that listens and understands me. When I met Basheer bhai (Basheer Qureshi, founder of Asha Ki Kiran), he told me to leave all my stress and worries aside and start afresh. When they examined me, they found that my psychological issues cropped up because of the wrong medicines I had been put on. I love being with them and although I am fit to work, I feel secure with them and want to stay longer to strengthen my sanity and myself."

Talking about bouncing back to work, he said that he has given feelers to his managers and is sure about something good coming his way.

