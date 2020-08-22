Sidekicks Angel Di Maria, Serge Gnabry look to emerge heroes

A couple of lesser-known players could prove decisive in the Champions League final tomorrow. While most will be watching PSG forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, or Bayern counterparts Thomas Müller and Robert Lewandowski, the title could come down to the likes of Angel Di María and Serge Gnabry. They don’t carry the same hype as some of their teammates, but they have been crucial for their teams this season. Both made an impact in the semi-finals, with Di María leading PSG over Leipzig and Gnabry helping Bayern get past Lyon.

Di María had a goal and two assists in PSG’s 3-0 win over Leipzig on Tuesday, while Gnabry scored twice in his team’s 3-0 win over Lyon on Wednesday. Both won man-of-the-match accolades for their performances. “We are very happy to have reached our goal of being in the final,” Di María said. “Now we want to go a step further.”

The Argentine is among PSG’s top scorers this season and is one of the team’s assist leaders. The sturdy and fast Gnabry, 25, is less experienced but has been just as crucial for his club this season. The German has nine Champions League goals from nine matches, behind only to Lewandowski’s 15.

Di María could have a bit of an edge over Gnarby at the Stadium of Light. The Argentine used to play there during his time with Portuguese club Benfica, and it’s where he won the 2014 Champions League final with Real Madrid.

