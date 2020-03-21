Sidharth Malhotra and Kriti Kharbanda are the new screen pair in town

Sidharth Malhotra and Kriti Kharbanda seem to be the go-to jodi for ad filmmakers. They have teamed up again for a brand commercial, which showcases their groovy moves in a dance track.

Fans have been loving their on-screen chemistry. They find them to be a refreshing pair. Now, they are hoping they get an opportunity to share screen space in a movie as well. Kharbanda's beau Pulkit Samrat better watch out.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in Tamil film Thadam's Hindi remake. Super 30 actress Mrunal Thakur has been roped in along with the actor. The yet-untitled film features Sidharth Malhotra in a double role. Confirming the development, producer Murad Khetani says, "Mrunal will be seen as a cop in the film, and is not the love interest of Sidharth. We will begin shooting by May-end and the film will be widely shot in Delhi."

Kriti Kharbanda, on the other hand, was last seen in the comedy caper Pagalpanti. The actress will next be seen in Taish, a revenge drama.

