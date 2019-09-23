Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh's new look from Marjaavaan released

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh's new look from the film Marjaavaan has taken the Internet by storm. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter, where he shared the new look and captioned it: "Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh... Here's a glimpse of the two actors from #Marjaavaan, who reunite after the hugely successful #EkVillain... Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri... 8 Nov 2019 release."

In the photograph, a rain-soaked Sidharth can be seen holding a hockey stick in his hand.

Riteish and Sid were last seen onscreen together in the film Ek Villain, which was co-written by Milap. There's a lot of buzz around the casting of Marjaavaan as it is unique and new. Marjaavaan will show a face-off between Riteish and Sidharth's characters, and a lovely new romance between Sid and Tara Sutaria's characters. Rakul Preet, too, will play a character that she's never played before.

Riteish, who will be portraying a vertically-challenged antagonist, is grabbing eyeballs with his kohl-lined eyes and a white and red coloured trishul-shaped teeka on his forehead. Directed by Milap Zaveri, "Marjaavaan" was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on November 22 but will now be released on November 8. The film also stars Tara Sutaria in a key role.

