Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor to star in Shotgun Shaadi

Trade sources say Ek Villain (2014) actors Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor are teaming up for Shailesh R Singh's Shotgun Shaadi. Sid is said to play a Bihari in the comic caper and will be speaking in Bhojpuri.



Earlier in the year, Sid had courted controversy when he had stated on Bigg Boss that talking in Bhojpuri gave a "latrine kind" of feeling. Proud Bihari Neetu Chandra had hit out at Sid on social media saying that he should be "ashamed" for making such derogatory statements against people of Bihar. We'd like to know what Neetu has to say about it now.

