Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria paired together for 'Marjaavaan'

bollywood

Apart from Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria, actor Riteish Deshmukh is also a part of Milap Zaveri's Marjaavan

Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.

After the convincing success of the mass-entertainer Satyameva Jayate, Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and Milap Milan Zaveri are back with their next film titled Marjaavaan. Helming this action-packed, high-on-drama, emotional love story set against the backdrop of Mumbai city, are Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.

A lot of excitement around this unique casting is because Riteish and Sidharth were last seen together in the blockbuster film Ek Villain (2013), which was co-written by Milap as well. Tara Sutaria, who will debut in Student Of The Year 2, is the fresh new face and will play Sidharth’s love interest in this film.

T-Series' Bhushan Kumar had this to say, "Extremely excited and proud to once again partner with Nikkhil and his team. We have together backed Milap’s earlier film and are confident of bringing this family entertainer for our audiences. Apart from an engaging story, the film will have wonderfully curated music to highlight the love story."



Sidharth Malhotra

Nikkhil Advani added, "My company Emmay Entertainment has been developing this film with Milap since two years and we hope to exceed expectations with Marjaavaan. Be prepared for action, dialogue-baazi Milap style, with a moving tale of love and longing."



Riteish Deshmukh

Milap concluded, "I am continuously grateful for all the support my film Satyameva Jayate received. So excited and grateful to team up again with T-Series and Emmay. This is a family production for me to have all those associated with it, as part of it."



Tara Sutaria

Marjaavan goes on floors in December 2018 and is slated for an October 2, 2019 release.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra's New Stress Relievers Are Paw-Dorable

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates