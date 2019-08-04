Sidharth Malhotra: Despite being an outsider I'm glad audience accepted me

bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra on his hits and misses at the box-office, living the dream of an actor, and why he is not keen on a digital debut yet

Sidharth Malhotra/picture courtesy: Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram account

After making his debut in 2012 with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year, Sidharth Malhotra often referred to as the chocolate boy of Bollywood, has tried to experiment with his choice of roles and scripts. While romance seems to be his forte, the actor, 33, says he likes to add layers to his characters. In a conversation with mid-day, Malhotra talks about his choices, his views on box-office failures, why he is not ready for the web and his dream role.

Edited excerpts from the interview.

It has been seven years since Student Of The Year released and you made your debut in Bollywood. You've had a few hits and misses over the years. How do you see your journey?

I had an amazing launch [with Student Of The Year], experienced the high of hits like Ek Villain (2014) and some that didn't pan out as expected, but that's what we call experience. None of the superstars that I grew up seeing have had perfect a record of hits. They have also experienced ups and downs in their career with respect to their movie choices. That is how I would describe my career as an actor as well—some films will work and some won't. In every generation, there have been only a handful of actors who have been accepted by the audience; and I am lucky that despite being an outsider, having no godfather in the industry, people have accepted me as a lead actor.

You've made some interesting adaptations to don the character of Abhay Singh in Jabariya Jodi.

Abhay Singh is the stark opposite of what I am in real life. I won't say that I have a business of 'picking up boys', I may have picked up a few girls in the past (laughs), but I was excited to do a character that is far removed from my past and personality. He is a colourful yet strong character, who wears a baali [earring], chews paan [betel] and smokes chillum. For roles like these, you cannot come unprepared on set because that will show on camera, so I put in a lot of prep work. I had a tutor train me in the language for two months. I am all about trying new things. From the styling of the character to the body language, colouring my hair and even getting used to wearing a gamcha was like adding layers to my character. I got to explore a lot playing this character.

Also Read: Reel life Jabariya Jodi Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra to meet real-life Jabariya Jodis

Hypothetically, if you fell in love and circumstances were not ideal, would you kidnap or elope with her?

[Laughs] Hopefully, I will be suitable enough to get everyone's permission. Most parents like me, so I might charm my way into my future in-laws' homes and hearts. I don't think that nowadays, especially in cities like Delhi and Mumbai, with the lifestyle we lead, parents would want to go against their children's wishes. Yet, if I was born and raised in a different state, city or village, depending on how strongly I feel for the girl, I would think and react accordingly. I might fight for her.

Despite the highs and lows, you have often experimented with your choice of roles.

I have always plunged into a script from the viewpoint of the story and character, whether it's Ek Villain, Brothers (2015), Ittefaq (2017) or Jabariya Jodi. The decision was never based on whether it suits me as a hero or not. I have given a bit of myself to every character I played and often challenged myself in new situations. While some worked in my favour, a few didn't. My conscious decision has always been to do something that will encompass a much larger audience like with Jabariya Jodi. The film is a massy entertainer which caters to the issue of pakadwa vivah [groom kidnapping], the drama and also showcases a love story.

From playing Abhay Singh in JJ to Captain Vikram Batra in Sher Shah how do you flit from one character to the other with such ease?

That's what I enjoy as an actor and what drew me to the profession of filmmaking [Malhotra worked as an assistant director to Karan Johar in My Name Is Khan]. I grew up watching Shah Rukh Khan romance in the '90s, and [Amitabh] Bachchan Saab doing action in the '70s-'80s; now, I am living the dream by portraying similar characters—be it romancing in Jabariya Jodi or doing action Marjaavaan [film with Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria]. It's exciting for someone like me to be able to don varied characters.

With Bollywood moving the digital way, have you considered experimenting with a web series?

I haven't really ventured or thought about it because there's so much I am already getting to do in films. Web shows still have a long way to go in India. It is a new phenomenon and our audience base is not as big as the west, neither are the characters or the budgets of these films. While the growth is evident, it will still take a while for showrunners to provide us with attractive characters and stories that will compel us to make the switch. Right now, I am very happy with my line-up of movies and scripts I am working on.

Also Read: Were Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra aware of groom kidnapping before signing Jabariya Jodi?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates