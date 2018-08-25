Sidharth Malhotra in Anurag Basu's Life In A Metro 2?

bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra is offered a role in Life In A Metro 2 after Arjun Kapoor turns it down.

Arjun Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra

There has been a speculation over the cast of Life In A Metro sequel. Now, it has been heard that Anurag Basu approached Sidharth Malhotra for a pivotal role after Arjun Kapoor had to bow out. A source reveals, "Since Arjun has allotted his dates to Panipat and India's Most Wanted, he can't accommodate another project."



Anurag Basu

"So, Anurag zeroed in on Sidharth Malhotra for the role. The two met recently for a narration. While the actor has liked the script, he has to sign on the dotted line." Malhotra remained unavailable for comment.

